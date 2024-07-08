Missile attack on Kyiv: 27 killed, destructions are recorded in 7 districts of city (updated and corrected)

As of 9:23 p.m. on July 8, 27 people (including 3 children) were killed in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv. 82 people were injured.

As of 7:00 p.m., 23 people have been reported dead, including two children who were pulled from the rubble of an apartment building.

7 dead in Solomianskyi;

7 in Shevchenkivskyi district and

9 killed in Dniprovskyi district.

The number of injured increased to 63. All the victims are civilians.

In its turn, the KCMC reported: "As a result of a missile strike on Kyiv, damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city - Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi.

Shevchenkivskyi district

- Destruction of two floors of the hospital building of the Okhmatdyt hospital with an area of approximately 400 square meters. 2 adults died (one of them a doctor), 10 were injured. Several other buildings were damaged. Work is underway to clear the rubble and search for people.

- In another location of the district, one entrance to a multi-storey residential building was completely destroyed, the rest were damaged.

- An industrial facility was damaged. One person was killed and 3 injured. Work for rubble dismantling continues.

Solomianskyi district

- The Domino business center was damaged, two floors with a total area of 1500 square meters were destroyed, a fire broke out and was extinguished. 7 people were killed and 9 injured, and efforts are underway to dismantle the rubble and search for people.

Holosiivskyi district

- Partial destruction of a 5-storey residential building, 2 fire centers of 10 square meters each, the roof is damaged.

- A preschool educational institution was damaged nearby.

- At the same location, garages were damaged, 10 cars caught fire.

Dniprovskyi district

- Partial destruction of a 4-storey building of a medical center. Eight people were killed and four injured, and efforts are underway to dismantle the rubble and search for people.

Darnytskyi district.

- A private house was damaged. 1 person was injured.

- At another location in the area, a pharmacy was damaged, but no one was injured.

- A fire broke out and was later extinguished. 3 people died (including 2 children), 18 were injured, and 7 were rescued. Work is underway to dismantle the rubble and search for people.

Desnianskyi district.

Fire in a two-story private house, it is extinguished.

Sviatoshynskyi district

- Fire in an industrial building. The fire was extinguished on the area of 40 square meters.

- Private houses and the building of the Professional Economic College were damaged.

Five people were injured.

In total, as of 9:23 p.m., 27 people were killed (including 3 children).

82 people were injured.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on July 8

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure, and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a missile hit a business and a residential building. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured with varying degrees of severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a high-rise building in the other. One person is known to have been killed, and there are injured.