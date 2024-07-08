Train traffic on "red" metro line is restored in normal mode (updated)

Trains of the "red" metro line run from Akademmistechko station to Arsenalna station

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Trains are temporarily not running on the ground from the Dnipro station to the Lisova station," the KCSA wrote.

As noted, restrictions on the operation of the "red" metro line were introduced for security reasons and to fully inspect the open area after the massive missile attack on the capital.

"We will inform you additionally about the resumption of the subway operation in the normal mode," the KCSA added.

Update

The KCSA reported: "All stations of the ground section are open for passenger transportation



The inspection of the open section of the "red" metro line has been completed. Objects dangerous to train traffic that appeared on the tracks as a result of missile attacks have been found and removed."

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on July 8

As reported, on the morning of July 8, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main attack on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later, it became known that the premises of the Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv were hit, and there was destruction.

In the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, debris fell on a medical center, 7 dead and 3 injured, there is destruction

About 20 people were killed and about fifty others wounded in Russia's morning attack on Ukraine.