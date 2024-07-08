Another strike on Kyiv: in Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on medical centre, 7 killed and 3 injured, there is destruction

Debris fell on a medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Debris fell on a medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district. Preliminary, there is information about two dead. There are also injured. The building is damaged. Emergency services are on their way," Klytschko said.

For their part, the KCMA emphasises that there are more victims.

"A multi-storey building of a medical centre was damaged as a result of a missile strike in Dniprovskyi district. Preliminary, 4 dead, 3 more injured. The building is partially destroyed. The debris is being cleared and people are being searched for," said Serhii Popko, head of the KCMA .

Updated information

The Prosecutor General's Office later provided details of the attack.

According to the investigation, on 8 July 2024, the Russian armed forces, in violation of the laws and customs of war, carried out a second air attack on the capital.

"The administrative building of a medical centre was damaged in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. There are 7 dead and 3 injured. Emergency services and investigative teams are working at the scene," the statement said.

Total number of people killed in the attack on the capital on 8 July 2024

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as of 14:00, the number of people killed in the hostile attack on Kyiv on 8 July is 16. There are also 37 injured.

A blow to Okhmatdyt

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the children's hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 pm on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some buildings of the medical institution were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care, and operating theatres.