Hospital in Kherson was hit by enemy strike, and ambulances were damaged. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to attack medical facilities in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"One of Kherson's hospitals came under another enemy attack. The occupants fired at least three Grad MLRS shells at it. "One hit the garage where ambulances were parked. Two cars were damaged as a result of the shelling," the statement said.







Read: Occupants took all modern medical equipment from Rubizhne

Also, as noted, windows were smashed in one of the buildings of the healthcare facility.

Fortunately, there were no injuries among the hospital staff or patients.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night, racists set fire to residential areas of Kherson, injuring a woman and starting fires.

According to WHO, the occupiers have carried out 1773 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since February 2022.