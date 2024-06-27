In Kyiv, man was hit by train at Universytet station: his legs were trapped. PHOTOS (updated)

On 27 June, a passenger was hit by a train in the Kyiv metro at Universytet station. Four stations were temporarily closed to the public.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

The information was confirmed by "Kyiv Metro".

What do we know?

It is noted that the relevant services - doctors and law enforcement officers - are working at the scene. It is currently unknown what the victim's condition is.

In addition, Polytechnic Institute, Vokzalna, Universytet and Teatralna stations were temporarily closed to the public.

The Kyiv City State Administration clarified that train traffic on the line is organised from Akademmistechko station to Shuliavska station and from Khreshchatyk station to Lisova station.

Changes and resumption of traffic will be announced later.

Kyiv's State Emergency Service reported that a man with his legs trapped on the track under the first carriage of a train was found at the metro station.

Rescuers are unblocking the victim.

Updated

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that a shuttle traffic was organized on the red metro line from Shuliavska station to Teatralna.

The administration added that trains run non-stop past Universytet station. At the same time, the Teatralna-Zoloti Vorota transfer hub has resumed operation.







