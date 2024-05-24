In Kyiv subway, drunk man attacked subway passenger with knife: suspect was detained. PHOTOS

On the evening of 23 May, a drunken man provoked a conflict with another citizen in the Kyiv subway and stabbed him in the stomach. Law enforcement officers detained the suspect.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv police.

It is known that the incident occurred in a train carriage at "Vokzalna" metro station.

It was established that the drunken offender was harassing other citizens with foul language, and when one of the passengers tried to stop him, the offender started a fight.

"During the conflict, the suspect pulled out a folding knife and inflicted a non-penetrating wound to the 24-year-old man's stomach. The victim was helped by passengers to get out of the station and police and paramedics were called," the statement said.

Watch more: Drunk man in Zhytomyr insulted military personnel. He was detained, now he apologizes. VIDEO

The police immediately identified and detained the offender at the "Shuliavska" metro station. It was a 29-year-old native of Kherson. He could not explain his illegal actions.





Investigators of the Metro Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office, served the defendant a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of a cold steel weapon or other object. The article provides for up to seven years in prison.

See more: Cyclist rode through Kyiv’s Podil and poured red paint on people. He was detained. VIDEO&PHOTOS