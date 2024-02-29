Drunk man in Zhytomyr insulted military personnel. He was detained, now he apologizes. VIDEO

A drunken, previously convicted resident of Zhytomyr tried to provoke a fight with the military at the Zhytomyr bus station. Thanks to a post on social media, the police found him.

This was reported by the police of the Zhytomyr region, Censor.NET reports.

The video of the incident appeared in the public page "Zhytomyr News" in a telegram on the evening of February 28.

"At the bus station, one soldier was escorting two people to the bus, and a drunken bastard started harassing the escort. Unfortunately, we didn't manage to film him trying to provoke a fight, bragging, saying, 'I'm an athlete, let's go at it, you're nothing. They finished the words: "And you are defending me? Where do you get this kind of shit? You're recruited in prisons, you're convicts!" - read the commentary to the video.

The next day, the police found the man.

"The 27-year-old resident of the city was previously convicted of property crimes and illegal handling of weapons. He pleaded guilty and justified his actions by being drunk. The man repented of his unworthy behavior," the police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers published a video with the man's apology. They drew up a report of administrative offense for disorderly conduct.