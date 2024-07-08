July 9 is declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv - Klytschko

The city authorities declare July 9 a Day of Mourning in the capital in connection with Russia's terrorist attack on civilian targets in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko.

"On this day, flags on all municipal buildings in the city will be at half-mast. It is also recommended to lower the state flags on public and private buildings. On July 9, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city," the mayor said.

Klytschko asked TV channels and radio stations to make appropriate changes to their broadcasting schedules.

The rubble in the capital continues to be cleared. Preliminary, 21 people died in Kyiv. Almost 100 were injured.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 8, 2024

On the morning of July 8, the ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the Russian attack, destruction was recorded in the Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital: the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed.

As of 1:50 p.m. on July 8, two hospital staff members were killed and seven people were injured, including at least two children.

Later, the SSU said that Russia had hit Okhmatdyt with an X-101 missile.

In the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, debris fell on a medical center, 7 people were killed and 3 injured, and there is destruction.