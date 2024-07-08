Tomorrow will be declared day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih
Tomorrow, July 9, 2024, a day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih due to the large number of victims of a massive missile attack on the city.
The head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Tomorrow a day of mourning is declared in Kryvyi Rih," he said.
As reported, on July 8, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: several hits were recorded, 10 people were killed, more than 40 were wounded, some seriously.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password