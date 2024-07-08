Tomorrow will be declared day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih

Tomorrow, July 9, 2024, a day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih due to the large number of victims of a massive missile attack on the city.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Tomorrow a day of mourning is declared in Kryvyi Rih," he said.

As reported, on July 8, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: several hits were recorded, 10 people were killed, more than 40 were wounded, some seriously.