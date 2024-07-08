We need quick decisions from allies on air defence, - Umierov on Russian attack on 8 July

Defence Minister Rustam Umierov called on allies to reinforce Ukraine's air defence after a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July. The shelling of several cities left dozens of people dead and injured.

This was stated by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"The missile attack was carried out during rush hour, when Ukrainians were going to work. This time, the targets of the four dozen Kalibrs and daggers launched from the Volgograd region were not only civilian and residential infrastructure. The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt" with "high-precision" weapons," the head of the Ministry of Defence wrote.

"There are dozens of dead and injured. Among them are children... This crime of Russia is being documented and will be handed over to international institutions for a fair investigation as a crime against civilians," Umierov stressed.

"Our defence capabilities are still insufficient. We need quick decisions from our allies to provide additional weapons to protect the sky and civilians. We need more air defence systems. We continue to work to ensure that the systems promised by our partners arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are looking for opportunities to attract additional systems," Umierov said.

See more: Number of victims of Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July has risen to 8. In morning, occupiers attacked Nikopol. PHOTOS

Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro. Kryvyi Rih was also shelled with missiles.

According to Zelensky, the enemy has launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later, it became known that the Okhmatdyt building in Kyiv was hit, and there was damage.

Zelenskyy also said that there may be people under the rubble of the hospital, and the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

About 20 people were killed and about fifty others were wounded in Russia's morning attack on Ukraine.