Number of victims of Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July has risen to 8. In morning, occupiers attacked Nikopol. PHOTOS

The death toll from the Russian occupiers' attack on Dnipro on 3 July has risen to 8. On the morning of 5 July, Russians attacked Nikopol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.

As noted, another woman wounded in Dnipro the day before died in hospital. She was 72 years old. Thus, there are already 8 victims of that Russian attack.

It is also reported that at night over the Dnipropetrovsk region, defenders from the "East" military group shot down 3 Shaheds.



In addition, Nikopol was under enemy attack in the evening and since early morning today. The aggressor attacked the city with kamikaze drones.



The attack damaged the infrastructure. A private house and a minibus were damaged.

It is noted that no people were injured.



An air raid alert is currently in effect in the region.







Russian attack on the Dnipro on the morning of 3 July 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro, and one of the shopping centres was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.

Later, it became known that 4 people were killed in the attack on Dnipro. 34 people were injured.

In Dnipro, 4 July was declared a day of mourning for the victims of a Russian missile attack on the city. According to the Air Force, 1 of 3 Iskander-K missiles and 10 other air targets were destroyed during the attack on the region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported 5 deaths.

Later, it became known that the number of people killed in the shelling on 3 July had increased to 6. Then it became known about another woman who died in hospital.