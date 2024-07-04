Artillery shelling covered Nikopol: 7 people were injured
The Russian occupiers hit Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery.
This was announced by the head of the region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.
As a result of the shelling, 6 men and a woman were injured, they received shrapnel wounds. Other consequences of the attack are being clarified.
