Artillery shelling covered Nikopol: 7 people were injured

Росіяни обстріляли Нікополь

The Russian occupiers hit Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery.

This was announced by the head of the region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

As a result of the shelling, 6 men and a woman were injured, they received shrapnel wounds. Other consequences of the attack are being clarified.

