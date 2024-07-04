Russians attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery, woman was wounded. PHOTOS

In the evening and in the morning, Russian occupants attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in a woman's injury.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

At night, the air defence forces shot down 2 "Shaheds" over Dnipropetrovsk region.

"In the evening and in the morning, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol region. They used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. The occupants hit the district centre and Chervonohryhorivska community. A 68-year-old woman was wounded. She is in hospital in a moderate condition," the statement said.

The Russian strikes damaged infrastructure. In particular, shops and a sports club. Also, four five-storey buildings and three cars. A gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

