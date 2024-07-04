Shelling of Dnipro on June 28 and July 3: Number of victims has increased

As a result of the Russian strike on the Dnipro on June 28, 3 people died, and as a result of shelling on July 3 - 6 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"At night, rescuers found the body of a woman under the rubble of the Dnipro building, which was mutilated by the Russians on Friday. This is the third victim of that attack.

A 60-year-old woman, who was wounded during yesterday's attack on the city, died in the hospital," the message reads.

Thus, the number of victims of the attack on the city on July 3, 2024 increased to 6 people.

July 4 has been declared a day of mourning for the dead.

Shelling of the Dnipro on June 28, 2024

On June 28, a Russian rocket hit a residential building in Dnipro. It is reported that the number of victims has reached 13 people. Among them is a pregnant woman. It was also reported that 5 people were considered missing after the attack. Later, two people, who were considered missing, got in touch.

Russian attack on the Dnipro on the morning of July 3, 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions rang out in Dnipro, and one of the shopping centers was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.

Later, it became known that 4 people died as a result of the attack on the Dnipro. 34 people were injured.

In Dnipro, July 4 has been declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of a Russian missile attack on the city. According to the Air Force, 1 out of 3 Iskander-K missiles and 10 more aerial targets were destroyed during the attack on the region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 5 dead.

