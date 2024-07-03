Oleshchuk: 1 out of 3 "Iskander-K" missiles and 10 more air targets were destroyed

On the morning of 3 July 2024, the enemy struck with 3 "Iskander-K" ground-launched cruise missiles, 4 X-59 guided missiles and 5 Shahed strike UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the main direction of the strike is Dnipropetrovsk region.

What did our air defence manage to shoot down?

According to Oleshchuk, the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down 11 air targets:

- 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile

- 4 X-59 guided missiles;

- 5 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs;

- 1 OTR "Orlan-10" UAV.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro, and one of the shopping centres was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.

Later it became known that 3 people were killed and 18 injured in the attack on Dnipro