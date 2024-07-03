Morning Russian attack on Dnipro: 4 people are killed, 27 are injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

There are civilian casualties as a result of an enemy attack on Dnipro.

This was reported by the city's mayor Borys Filatov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, there are civilians killed," he said.

In turn, the head of the Dnipro regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, said that the enemy had attacked Dnipro with missiles and UAVs. He also showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

The head of the RMA, Lysak, said that as of 12:00pm, four people were reported dead.

"27 people were injured. 11 of them are hospitalised. Two of them are in serious condition," he added.

Read more: Ruscists launch missile in direction of Dnipro, there is threat to Kharkiv and Myrhorod - Air Force (updated)





















"The enemy continues insidious attacks. They sent missiles and attack UAVs at Dnipro. Unfortunately, it did not go without consequences. Three people were killed. Preliminary, there are 18 injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl," said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, there were several fires. There is destruction.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro, one of the shopping centres was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.