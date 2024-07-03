Ruscists launch missile in direction of Dnipro, there is threat to Kharkiv and Myrhorod - Air Force (updated)

On the morning of 3 July 2024, Russian troops are trying to launch a combined strike on the territory of Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"A missile in the direction of Dnipro!" the Air Force informs.

Earlier, it was also reported that a group of attack UAVs was moving towards Dnipro from the west. Censor.NET also reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro.

"Dnipro - stay in shelters!" the Air Force emphasises.

"Kharkiv, Myrhorod - take cover!" the Air Force informed at 9.15am.

"Missile through Zaporizhzhia in the direction of Dnipro/Pavlohrad," the Air Force added at 9.19.