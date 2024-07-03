Explosions occurred in Dnipro: One of shopping centres is damaged (updated)

On the morning of 3 July, explosions were heard in Dnipro. The Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force reported at 8:15 a.m. that a group of attack drones from Kirovohrad region was moving towards Dnipro region.

The drones were also moving from Kherson region to Dnipro region.

"Dnipro - a group of attack UAVs heading towards the city from the west," the Air Force said at 8:47 a.m.

At 9:12 a.m., "Suspilne" TV correspondents reported new explosions in the city.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, called for people to stay in shelters until the alert was over.

"After the explosions in Dnipro, one of the shopping centres was damaged," "Suspilne.Dnipro" correspondents later reported from the scene.