Russian strike on multi-storey building in Dnipro: body of second victim identified, 30-year-old local resident. PHOTO

Investigators used DNA analysis to identify the body of a second woman who was found during search operations in a house destroyed by a Russian missile in Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the deceased was a 30-year-old local resident.

"Investigators have identified two people who died as a result of a Russian missile hitting a residential building. The rubble is being cleared. The search for another person who may be under the rubble is ongoing," the statement said.

On 28 June, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro. It was reported that the number of victims reached 13 people. Among them was a pregnant woman. It was also reported that 5 people were reported missing after the attack. Later, two people who had been reported missing got in touch.

As of 30 June, according to the State Emergency Service, two people were reported missing after the strike on the Dnipro. On the morning of 2 July, it was reported that rescuers had found the body of a second victim under the rubble.