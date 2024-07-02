Occupants advance near four settlements in eastern Ukraine - DeepState. MAP

The Russian army has made some progress in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, advancing in the vicinity of four settlements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The enemy advanced near Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Yevhenivka and Nevelske," the statement said.

An updated map of hostilities has also been published.

DeepState map

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks by the Russian army in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Torske in the Lyman sector.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attempted to attack Ukrainian military positions 49 times near Sokol, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Voskhod, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in Donetsk region.

