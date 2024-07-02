ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13413 visitors online
News War
19 818 52

Occupants advance near four settlements in eastern Ukraine - DeepState. MAP

Ворог просунувся на сході України: карта

The Russian army has made some progress in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, advancing in the vicinity of four settlements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The enemy advanced near Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Yevhenivka and Nevelske," the statement said.

An updated map of hostilities has also been published.

Ворог просунувся в районі чотирьох населених пунктів на сході
DeepState map

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks by the Russian army in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Torske in the Lyman sector.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attempted to attack Ukrainian military positions 49 times near Sokol, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Voskhod, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in Donetsk region.

Read more: Russian troops attacked in Kharkiv region yesterday, there were battles near Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Hlyboke - General Staff

Author: 

Donetska region (3889) military actions (2425) Luhanska region (1315)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 