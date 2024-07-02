Russian strike on high-rise building in Dnipro: rescuers find body of second victim under rubble

On the night of 2 July, rescuers found the body of a woman in a Dnipro house that the enemy had destroyed on Friday, 28 June.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, we now know about two people who died that tragic evening.

"Work at the scene is ongoing. Emergency workers have dismantled about 70 per cent of the structures," Lysak added.

As a reminder, on 28 June, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro. It was reported that the number of victims reached 13 people. Among them was a pregnant woman. It was also reported that 5 people were reported missing after the attack. Later, two people who had been reported missing were contacted.

As of 30 June, according to the State Emergency Service, two people were reported missing after the attack on Dnipro.