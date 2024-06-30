Rescue operation in Dnipro continues, two people are missing - SES. PHOTOS

The cleanup of the aftermath of a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro continues.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to rescuers, the missile strike killed 1 person, injured 12 people, including 1 child, and rescued 2 people. Two more people are currently missing.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

It is also reported that a total of 430 tonnes of building structures and debris have been dismantled and removed.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 45 people.

Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and clear the scene.

As reported, on 28 June, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro. The number of victims reportedly reached 13 people. Among them was a pregnant woman. It was also reported that 5 people were missing after the attack. Later, two people who had been reported missing got in touch.