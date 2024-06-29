Occupiers attacked Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones: man was injured, houses were damaged, 1.5 hectares of wheat burned. PHOTOS

On 29 June, Russians attacked Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Myrovka communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy resorted to terror in the Nikopol district. Artillery shelling throughout the day. The aggressor also used kamikaze drones. They dropped ammunition from UAVs.

Nikopol, Pokrovske and Myrovka communities were under attack," the statement said.

As noted, a 54-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds to his leg as a result of the shelling.

In addition, several fires broke out in open areas. 1.5 hectares of wheat burned down. Seven private houses, a greenhouse, three trucks and solar panels were damaged.







Lysak also said that two residents of the Dnipro apartment block damaged in yesterday's attack had contacted him. They are a mother and son.

Fortunately, they are all right. The family was not at home when the tragedy happened. The fate of several other people remains unknown," he said.



The search and rescue operation in Dnipro is ongoing. Rescuers are dismantling the ceilings of the destroyed floors.



An air raid alert is currently in place in the region.

On 28 June, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro. At 21:48, Lysak said that the number of victims had increased to 12. Among them is a pregnant woman. It was also reported that 5 people were missing after yesterday's attack on the city.

On the morning of 29 June, it became known that police had identified the person who died as a result of a rocket attack on Dnipro.