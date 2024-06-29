Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia region again

Russian troops attack the Zaporizhzhia region for the second time today.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians are attacking the area again. Explosion outside the city. Stay safe!" - he wrote.

Read more: Ruscists attacked critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia district, there is damage

Later, another explosion was reported.

We will remind you that this afternoon Russian troops attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Zaporizhzhia district.