Ruscists attacked critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia district, there is damage
On the afternoon of June 29, 2024, Russian troops attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Zaporizhzhia district.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, there is damage. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of June 29, explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia.
