Enemy attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles: 7 people were injured, shop and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 July, explosions occurred in Dnipro. The enemy used ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, seven people were injured in the city as a result of the Russian attack. Among them is a 15-year-old boy. One woman was hospitalised, the others will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"A shop in a residential area was damaged. Roofs and windows in private houses and multi-storey buildings were smashed. The information is being clarified," Lysak said.





It is also noted that the aggressor continued to attack Nikopol district in the evening with kamikaze drones and artillery.

The aggressor hit Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities. Five private houses, an outbuilding, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. A field of wheat was on fire. Rescuers tamed the fire. But the fire destroyed more than 2 hectares.















The occupiers also attacked the district centre and the Pokrovsk community in the morning, using UAVs and artillery.

People are safe. Other consequences are being investigated.