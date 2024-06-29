Strike on Dnipro: number of victims has increased to 13

In Dnipro, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on June 28 has increased.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police of Ukraine.

"Currently, the number of victims of the Russian strike has increased to 13 citizens, among them an infant and a pregnant woman. As of the morning, two women are considered missing," the report says.

Also remind, in the morning it became known that the police identified the person who died as a result of a missile attack on the Dnipro.

On June 28, a Russian rocket hit a residential building in Dnipro. At 09:48 p.m., Lysak reported that the number of victims had increased to 12. Among them was a pregnant woman. It was also reported that 5 people are considered missing after yesterday's attack on the city.

Read more: Strike on Dnipro: 5 people are considered missing