Strike on Dnipro: 5 people are considered missing

A house hit by a Russian rocket collapsed again at night in Dnipro. All night long, rescuers, utility services, and volunteers worked at the place of arrival.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.

In Dnipro, rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of a gutted high-rise building. According to the police, 5 people are considered missing.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the remains of one person were found at the scene of the tragedy in Dnipro. Her identity has not been established.

"At the site of the rocket attack, the police are conducting all the necessary measures to document the crime of the Russian army against civilians. DNA materials were taken from the relatives of the missing," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Also remind, on June 28, a Russian rocket hit a residential building in Dnipro. At 21:48, Lysak reported that the number of victims had increased to 12. Among them was a pregnant woman.

"Six are in the hospital. Among them is a pregnant woman. Doctors assess her condition as moderate. The patient is being provided with all necessary medical assistance," the official said.

