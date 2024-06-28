Russian missile destroyed 4 floors of residential building in Dnipro: One person killed, others wounded. 7-month-old baby is among injured (updated)

A Russian missile hits a residential building in Dnipro. Four floors were destroyed and three people were injured.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Dnipro. A Russian missile hit a residential building. Four floors were destroyed. Three people were injured. Rescuers, doctors, all services are already on the spot and provide all necessary assistance," the President said.





Zelenskyy also reminded Western partners of Ukraine's need for air defence systems.

"That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only sufficient quantity and quality of air defence systems, only sufficient determination of the world can stop Russian terror. We need these solutions - we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine," he stressed.

Updated information

Subsequently, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, reported that 1 person was killed and the number of wounded increased to 5 as a result of the ruscists' attack on the high-rise building.

Later, the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, said that the number of victims had increased to 6, including a 7-month-old baby. The girl suffered from combustion products poisoning.

Three locals are in critical condition. They are women aged 27 and 30 and a 29-year-old man. The rest are in moderate condition.

Later, at 8:43 p.m., Lysak reported that the number of victims had increased to 9.

Two people are still not in touch. The search and rescue operation continues.