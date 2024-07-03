Russian strike on Dnipro: number of casualties rises to 47

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the morning attack by Russian occupiers has increased to 47.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Residents of Dnipro are still in shock from what they experienced in the morning. They are recovering from another terrorist attack by Russians. But they say they will not be able to forget the horror soon," he said.

Earlier it was reported that a third of the victims are in hospital. The condition of two local doctors is assessed as serious. People mostly have shrapnel wounds, cut wounds, bruises and fractures. A 14-year-old girl is among the victims.

Russian attack on the Dnipro on the morning of July 3, 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro, and one of the shopping centers was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.

Later it became known that 4 people were killed in the attack on Dnipro. 34 people were injured.

In Dnipro, July 4 is declared a day of mourning for the victims of a Russian missile attack on the city. According to the Air Force, 1 of 3 Iskander-K missiles and 10 other air targets were destroyed during the attack on the region.

