Russian attack on Dnipro: number of victims has increased to 34, a third of them are hospitalized, two are in serious condition. PHOTOS

As of now, 34 people are known to have been injured in the Russian morning attack on Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"There are already 34 injured in Dnipro. A third of them are in hospital. The condition of two local doctors is assessed as serious. People mostly have shrapnel wounds and cut wounds. They have bruises and fractures," Lysak said.











Russian attack on the Dnipro on the morning of 3 July 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro, and one of the shopping centers was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.

Later it became known that 4 people were killed and 27 injured in the attack on Dnipro.

In Dnipro, 4 July was declared a day of mourning for those killed in a Russian missile attack on the city. According to the Air Force, 1 of 3 Iskander-K missiles and 10 other air targets were destroyed during the attack on the region