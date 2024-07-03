Death toll from Dnipro strike rises to 5, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the occupiers' missile attack on Dnipro.

"Dnipro. Russian terrorist attacks against our city again. As of now, we know about five dead. My condolences to the families and friends. Thirty-four people were injured, including a child. All the necessary units of the State Emergency Service are involved, rescuers are helping all the victims," he said in a statement.

According to the President, Russian terror can only be stopped by modern air defence systems and the long-range capability of our weapons.

"The world can protect lives, and this requires the determination of leaders. The determination that can and must make protection from terror the norm again," Zelenskyy concluded.

Zelenskyy posted a video showing the moment of the attack.

Russian attack on the Dnipro on the morning of 3 July 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro, and one of the shopping centres was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.

Later it became known that 4 people died in the attack on Dnipro. 34 people were injured.

In Dnipro, 4 July was declared a day of mourning for the victims of a Russian missile attack on the city. According to the Air Force, 1 of 3 "Iskander-K" missiles and 10 other air targets were destroyed during the attack on the region.

