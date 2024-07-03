Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: number of victims of attack on Dnipro rises to 53, Nikopol district under attack by drones and artillery. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 53, and Russian troops continue to shell the Nikopol district.

This was reported by the head of the Dinpropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that, according to updated information, there are 53 victims in Dnipro. Four of them are in serious condition.

"While the regional centre is dealing with the consequences of the massive attack, the aggressor continues to shell Nikopol district. Throughout the day, the area was targeted with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol itself, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrovka communities were under attack," Lysak wrote.

According to him, the infrastructure in the area was damaged. Four private houses, five outbuildings, a dormitory, a truck, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

Russian attack on Dnipro on the morning of 3 July 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro, and one of the shopping centres was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.

Later it became known that 4 people died in the attack on Dnipro. 34 people were injured.

Later, it was reported that five people were killed.

In Dnipro, 4 July was declared a day of mourning for those killed in a Russian missile attack on the city. According to the Air Force, 1 of 3 Iskander-K missiles and 10 other air targets were destroyed during the attack on the region.







