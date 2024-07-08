Okhmatdyt CEO on today’s enemy missile attack on hospital: "This is proof that Russia should not exist as country". VIDEO

Okhmatdyt CEO Volodymyr Zhovnir commented on today's Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt hospital.

The corresponding video was published on the official Telegram channel of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital, Censor.NET reports.

"Our hospital is the largest hospital in Europe. It is here that more than 600 children are treated every day. It is here that children find hope for life, and it is here that the Russian missile hit today. Russia is a terrorist country, and this is yet another proof that Russia should not exist as a country," said Zhovnir.

