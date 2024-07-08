KCMA on morning attack on capital: about 15 rockets destroyed, destruction in 7 districts

During the morning attack on the capital, about 15 enemy targets were destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A tragic morning for the capital. Today, at about 10 o'clock, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The attack was massive, combined with the use of aerial, ballistic, and cruise missiles. The missiles flew at the capital in waves and from different directions. The air defence forces and means destroyed about a dozen enemy targets," he said.

Unfortunately, according to Popko, 19 people have been killed and 53 injured as a result of the missile strike so far (according to the State Emergency Service, 20 people were killed in Kyiv as of 15:30 - Ed.)

He also informs that seven districts of the city have been destroyed.

"The biggest tragedy for Kyiv and the whole of Ukraine is the destruction of the Okhmadyt hospital building. A rescue operation is underway here. Children and staff are being evacuated to other municipal healthcare facilities in Kyiv. A preliminary plan has been developed to deal with the aftermath of the strike on the hospital. Search operations are also underway in the Solomenskiy district, where several floors of a multi-storey building were destroyed. Seven people were killed in the Russian missile strike. In Dniprovskyi district, a medical facility was destroyed. 7 people were killed. In other districts, there is also damage to residential and non-residential buildings. Rescuers are working at all locations. The information in the final report is being updated!" the statement said.

Attack on Ukraine on 8 July 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions had occurred in Kyiv in the morning: debris fell in 3 districts, and there were fires. It was also noted that later there was another explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later it became known that the premises of the Okhmadyt in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as of 14:00, the number of people killed in the hostile attack on Kyiv on 8 July is 16. There are also 37 injured.

A massive rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih results in several hits, 11 dead, over 40 wounded, some seriously. In Dnipro, shelling leaves 1 dead and 6 injured.

It was also reported that during a massive rocket attack, the Russian army struck Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk. At least 3 people were killed in Pokrovsk.

A blow to Okhmatdyt

On the morning of 8 July, Russia-backed militants launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care, and operating rooms.

Later, the SSU said that Russia had hit Okhmatdyt with an X-101 missile.