US Ambassador Brink on RF missile attack: "This callous aggression is complete disregard for human life"

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of July 8.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this in the social network X.

"As NATO leaders gather to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Alliance, Russia has launched 40 missiles into Ukraine. This callous aggression is a total disregard for human life that jeopardizes European and transatlantic security," Brink emphasized.

She noted that this is why NATO leaders will make significant commitments to Ukraine's security this week.

