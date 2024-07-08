Consequences of missile strike on Dnipro: 1 dead, 6 injured (updated). PHOTOS
On the morning of 8 July, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro. A multi-storey building, an enterprise and a service station were damaged in the city
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.
"Russians are shooting at civilians. This is what a high-rise building in Dnipro looks like now. The cars around it were also smashed. All the consequences are being investigated," the statement said.
According to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, 1 local resident was injured.
Updated
Later, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said that a man had died in the city. At the moment, there are 6 injured. One person is in a serious condition.
