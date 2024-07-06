Debris from house in Dnipro attacked by Russian missile on 28 June is cleared - RMA. PHOTOS

Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble of a multi-storey building in Dnipro, which was attacked by the occupiers on 28 June.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, three people were killed in that attack. 12 were injured. Three of them are still in hospital. My condolences to the families of the victims of the attack. I wish the victims a speedy recovery," he wrote.

As noted, the rescuers worked around the clock. Almost 2,000 tonnes of construction waste was removed.



Lysak also thanked everyone who helped on that tragic evening and all the time afterwards - emergency workers, doctors, utilities, and philanthropists.

Watch more: More than 600 KABs, more than 60 Shaheds and almost 40 missiles used by Russia against Ukraine this week alone, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO









Shelling of Dnipro on 28 June 2024

On 28 June, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro. It is reported that the number of victims reached 13 people. Among them was a pregnant woman. It was also reported that 5 people were reported missing after the attack. Later, two people who had been reported missing got in touch. Russian strike on Dnipro on 28 June killed 3 people