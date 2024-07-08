Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital after Russian attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, on 8 July 2024, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv, with the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv being damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The hospital said that the hospital buildings were damaged and the medical facility's buildings were destroyed.

According to the State Emergency Service, two people have already been reported dead. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the children's hospital.

A Censor.NET correspondent visited the site of the enemy attack. You can see the scale of the destruction in the video and photos from Okhmatdyt.

A blow to Okhmatdyt

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating rooms.

Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk