Aftermath of missile attack on Kyiv: casualties, shrapnel hits hospital, business centre in Solomianskyi district damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 8 July, the enemy launched another attack on Kyiv. Debris fell in the Desnianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv

As noted, in the Solomyansky district, 2 floors of the Business Centre were damaged as a result of the fall of rocket fragments. Destruction on the area of 1500 square metres. 1 dead, 2 injured, fire on the area of 50 square metres.

Darnytskyi district: A shell fragment hit a private residential building. A woman received an arm injury.

Desnianskyi district: a house is on fire.

Holosiivskyi district: garages are damaged, cars are burning.

Shevchenkivskyi district: rocket fragments hit one of the hospitals.

In other areas of the city, debris fell on open ground.

Rescuers are working at the scene.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy has launched more than 40 missiles of various types today.