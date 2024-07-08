Strike on Okhmatdyt: two deaths reported

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the children's hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"So far, we know about two dead and two injured. There may be people under the rubble," the statement said.

In a commentary to RBC-Ukraine, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Ihor Klymenko, said that 15 people were wounded.

"We are carrying out rescue operations to free people from the rubble as quickly as possible. These are children, possibly medical staff. At least we cannot get in touch with 2 doctors. We still have about 1:15-1:20 to dismantle the main rubble to give people air," Klymenko added.

He also added that there is currently no information about the minors who died. At the same time, there is a possibility that there may be children under the rubble.

A blow to Okhmatdyt

On the morning of 8 July, Russian proxies launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating rooms.

