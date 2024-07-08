Five buildings of Okhmatdyt damaged, evacuation of patients continues - Liashko

On 8 July, a Russian missile attack on Kyiv damaged five buildings of the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt. Patients of several departments are being evacuated.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Health Minister Viktor Liashko during the Edyni Novyny telethon.

"The key task is to evacuate the building that was also damaged, where oncology, traumatology, surgery, and onco-haematology were located. We are taking children to other hospitals in stages, as there is no electricity, oxygen or water supply in Okhmatdyt. Our task is to minimise the potential negative consequences for those who were undergoing treatment," said the Health Minister.

According to Liashko, 5 buildings of Okhmatdyt were damaged as a result of the attack. Currently, 20 people are known to have been injured, and the data is constantly being updated. Many doctors at the hospital were injured, but continue to work and help others.

In addition, Liashko noted, the building of the Centre for Paediatric Cardiac Surgery, which is located on the territory of the hospital, was damaged. At the time of the strike, three heart surgeries were underway there, and the explosion damaged windows and contaminated the chest cavity of patients. According to Liashko, they are now trying to save the children in other hospitals.

A blow to Okhmatdyt

On the morning of 8 July, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care units and operating theatres.