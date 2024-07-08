Consequences of Russian attack on residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During the morning air attack on the capital, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv was hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Earlier, local authorities reported that the attack damaged entrances and destroyed one. There were people under the rubble.

A Censor.NET correspondent visited the site of the enemy attack and took photos and videos showing the extent of the destruction of a high-rise building in the centre of Kyiv.

See more: Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine killed 28 people, wounded 112 more - Interior Ministry. PHOTOS





















































































Attack on Ukraine on 8 July 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions had occurred in Kyiv in the morning: debris fell in 3 districts, and there were fires. It was also noted that later there was another explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later it became known that the premises of the Okhmadyt in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as of 14:00, the number of people killed in the hostile attack on Kyiv on 8 July is 16. There are also 37 injured.

A massive rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih results in several hits, 11 dead, over 40 wounded, some seriously. In Dnipro, shelling leaves 1 dead and 6 injured.

It was also reported that during a massive rocket attack, the Russian army struck Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk. At least 3 people were killed in Pokrovsk.

A blow to Okhmatdyt

On the morning of 8 July, Russia-backed militants launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care, and operating rooms.

Later, the SSU said that Russia had hit Okhmatdyt with an X-101 missile.

Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk