Russia’s massive shelling of Ukraine killed 28 people, wounded 112 more - Interior Ministry. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers damaged more than 50 civilian objects during a missile attack on Monday, 8 July. Among them are residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

Data by region

For example, 11 people died in the Dnipropetrovsk region and 17 in Kyiv.

112 people were injured: 62 - in the Dnipropetrovsk region; 48 - in the capital; 2 - in the Kyiv region.

"Emergency and rescue operations at the sites of the biggest impacts are ongoing. Rescuers, policeб and utility workers are working. I would like to express my gratitude to all the people who came to the rescue. Unity makes us stronger," said Klymenko.

Missile attack on Okhmatdyt in Kyiv on 8 July

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the morning of 8 July, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care, and operating rooms.