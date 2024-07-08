Body of occupier flies high up after explosion of enemy APC on mine. VIDEO
An enemy APC exploded on an anti-tank mine during an attempted attack on Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of the armoured vehicle was posted on social media. The recording shows the body of one of the invaders being thrown high by an explosive wave.
