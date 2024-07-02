ENG
Russian and his APC are burning down on Ukrainian soil. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy APC-82A with troops in the east.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' effective combat work was posted on social media. The recording shows a burning enemy armoured vehicle and the body of one of the eliminated occupiers engulfed in flames.

