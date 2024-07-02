Russian ammunition depot destroyed in occupied Crimea - Oleshchuk. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Defence Forces strike at an ammunition depot of Russian troops in occupied Crimea.
This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.
"Once again, Ukrainian aircraft 'destroyed' by enemy propaganda continue to successfully perform combat missions, launch missile and bomb strikes on the occupiers' positions and eliminate important military facilities in the enemy's deep rear. On 1 July 2024, Ukrainian pilots delivered a devastating strike on an ammunition depot in Crimea," the statement said.
As a reminder, on the evening of 1 July, explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea.
