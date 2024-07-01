Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea - media. PHOTOS

On the evening of 1 July, a series of explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by Suspilne Krym, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

At around 6:42 p.m., an air raid alert was announced in occupied Sevastopol. Ten minutes later, explosions were heard in the city.

"There are explosions in the city now, very loud. Explosions can be heard on the southern coast, in the direction of the Fiolent," a resident of Sevastopol told Suspilne.

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported the operation of Russian air defence.

In turn, the Krymskyi Viter Telegram channel reported that explosions were heard not only in Sevastopol but also in Balaklava. In particular, the resource reported a strike in Balaklava.

The Telegram channel also posted traces of enemy air defence in the sky and showed one of the recorded explosions.

