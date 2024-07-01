Multi-storey building is damaged by rocket fragments in Kyiv. Six injured, including child (updated)

Debris fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile strike. A multi-storey building was damaged.

This was reported by the KCMA, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the missile strike, debris fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv. According to preliminary data, a multi-storey residential building was damaged," the KCMA said.

They also added that State Emergency Service units are on their way.

In his turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko tweeted that debris had fallen on a residential building in the Obolon district of the capital.

"Fire on the 8th and 9th floors. All emergency services are at the scene," the mayor said in a statement.

"There are no reports of injuries from the house in Obolon, where the debris hit. Medics are on duty at the scene," Klitschko said later.

Additional information

At 20:26, it became known that two women had been injured - they had an acute stress reaction, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said.

"Two injured women from a house in the Obolon district are being treated on the spot by doctors. They have an acute stress reaction," the mayor said in a statement.

He also said that the building has partial destruction of balconies on two floors. There is a threat of balcony destruction on another floor. Firefighters managed to localise the fire in the building.

Later, Klitschko said that the number of victims had increased to five - all of them had an acute stress reaction, and one woman was hospitalised.

"So far, five victims have turned to doctors. All of them are women with an acute stress reaction. One elderly woman was hospitalised, the others are being treated on the spot," said the mayor of Kyiv.

The official also said that 10 residents had been evacuated from the house that was hit by enemy missile fragments

At 23:03, Vitali Klitschko said that the number of casualties had increased to six. Among them is an 11-year-old girl.

"According to the information of Kyiv doctors, there are six injured in the house in Obolon, which was hit by rocket fragments: 4 women, an 11-year-old girl and a man. One elderly woman was hospitalised. All the others were treated on the spot. All the victims have an acute stress reaction," the mayor said in a statement.

It should be noted that at around 19:20, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of a missile attack from the north.

At 19:52, the air raid was cancelled.

