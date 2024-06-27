ENG
Power facility exploded in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, fire broke out - Klytschko (updated)

Київ

An explosion followed by a fire occurred at a power facility in Kyiv.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitalii Klytschko, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion and fire occurred at a power facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. All services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.

Klytschko did not provide any information about the victims, the wounded or the cause of the explosion.

Klytschko later clarified: "A short circuit occurred at a transformer substation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, and smoke is observed. There is no further fire. There are no destructions, damages to the premises and no victims."

Віталій Кличко про вибух у Києві

